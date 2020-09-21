GREENSBURG – Spencer Burkert, has joined the Greensburg office of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. as a Financial Advisor. He is joining the offices of Angela Messer and Greg Rust, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. Their office is located at 107 S. Broadway Street.
“Spencer’s passion for helping clients address their financial concerns and delivering personalized investment, retirement and estate planning makes him a wonderful addition to our team. His knowledge and ambition will help us better service our existing clients while also allowing us to help even more families plan for their financial future” said Angela Messer, Certified Financial Planner.
“I am thrilled to join Advisors Angie Messer and Greg Rust, as well as Client Service Manager Sandi Wolter, because of their strong, positive reputation in the community and the way they provide exemplary service to clients,” said Burkert.
Burkert graduated from University of Cincinnati with a degree in Finance with a focus on financial planning. His hobbies are sports and enjoying the outdoors. Spencer is excited to return to his hometown and get involved in the community.
As a Financial advisor, Burkert provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, please contact Spencer Burkert at 812-222-1930.
