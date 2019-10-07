DECATUR COUNTY — Though a few light sprinkles fell in parts of Decatur County over the weekend, it wasn’t enough precipitation to make it safe to have open fires and, according to Decatur County EMA Director Brad Speer, a burn ban remains in place throughout the county.
The Decatur County Board of Commissioners reviewed the burn ban Monday morning and agreed it should remain in place.
A measure passed by the commissioners states that Decatur County is currently in a prolonged period of drought which has created a state of emergency and that a lack of rainfall has dried vegetation to the point it may easily combust and has thus become a fire hazard.
The local measure also notes the County Firemen’s Association of Decatur County finds that a burn ban is a highly appropriate public safety response to the hazards presented by the current drought conditions.
Therefore, pursuant to Indiana Code 10-14-3-29, the county leaders have declared a state of emergency exists in Decatur County and agree the burn ban is appropriate in order to protect the lives and property of the people of Decatur County.
Any individual or entity found in violation of the burn ban shall be subject to a fine of not less than $200 but not more than $1,000, plus applicable court costs.
This order continues until rescinded by the commissioners, but shall be reviewed at regularly scheduled meetings of the board.
The next review will take place when the commissioners met at 8 a.m. Oct. 21 in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse.
