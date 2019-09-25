DECATUR COUNTY — A burn ban has been issued for Decatur County effective immediately and until further notice.
According to Decatur County Emergency Management Director Brad Speer, Decatur County elected leaders and public safety officials have issued a burn ban due to the lack of rainfall that has occurred in the county.
The Decatur County Board of Commissioners have declared, in keeping with Indiana code 10-14-3-29, that a state of emergency exists in Decatur County and that the burn ban is necessary for the protection of the lives and property of the people of Decatur County.
Any individual or entity found to be in violation of this order shall be subjected to a fine of not less than $200 but not more than $1,000 plus applicable court costs, according to a news release provided by Speer.
The commissioners’ order reads, in part: Whereas Decatur County, Indiana has been and is currently in a prolonged period of drought which has created a state of emergency and urgent necessity; and whereas the effect of the lack of rainfall has dried vegetation to the point it may easily combust and has thus become a fire hazard ... the County Firemen’s Association of Decatur County, Indiana finds that a burn ban is a highly appropriate public safety response to the hazard presented by the drought conditions.
The order was issued Wednesday morning and remains in effect until rescinded by the county commissioners.
It will be reviewed by the county leaders at their next regularly scheduled meeting, which is at 8 a.m. Oct. 7 in Room 106 on the first floor of the Decatur County Courthouse. The meeting is open to the public.
Questions may be directed to Speer at 812-663-2004 or ema@decaturcounty.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.