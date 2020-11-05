GREENSBURG — South Decatur High School senior Savannah Bushhorn was recently named the Greensburg Optimist Breakfast Club’s November Youth of the Month.
Savannah is the daughter of Thomas and Priscilla Bushhorn and ranks second in her class with a GPA of 4.123.
Her school activities include volleyball, track, fundraising for Breast Cancer Awareness and Red Ribbon Week. She is a leader in Student Council, National Honor Society, and FCA.
Savannah’s community service work includes volunteering at the Southern Baptist Youth Camp, Clothes Closet, and Kids Club.
Savannah’s favorite teacher at SDHS is Miss Gault. “She always give us a laugh when we need it and really cares about helping students,” said Savannah.
The Greensburg Optimist Breakfast Club donates $50 for each Youth of the Month to the charity of their choice. Savannah chose to donate her $50 to Greensburg Community Bread of Life.
