(This story originally ran in our annual Progress special section but did not appear online.)
GREENSBURG - When you enter the new business on the north side of W. Main Street you may wonder why the sign on front of the building says "Schlemmer Wholesale." That's kind of a long story. That name is from the business on the west side of the Courthouse Square that closed a few years ago. A new sign will be there soon with the words "Schlemmer Home Goods" on it. And the store sure does have any kind of home goods any of us could possibly want from mattresses, washers, dryers, refrigerators and any kind of furniture.
David Schlemmer, Kyle's father, had bought a furniture store in town and opened it in 1977 with partner Brian Hawks as Schlemmer & Hawks. Three years later, David sold his half to Hawks and started the Schlemmer Wholesale that was located on the west side of the Courthouse Square where The Branch is now. David, had started Schlemmer Wholesale when he purchased the candy and tobacco division from Rust Wholesale in 1980. Since he was old enough, Kyle had helped his dad and delivered the goods to customers’ businesses that the store had sold. After college, Kyle chose to enter the corporate world and took a job with the marketing firm Momentum Worldwide representing Coca-Cola, but his heart was always in small business and when his father announced in 2009 he was selling the family business Kyle jumped at the opportunity to come back to Decatur County and buy it.
Kyle Schlemmer was feeling a bit disorientated in 2018 when Schlemmer Wholesale had to follow in the steps of many of their customers and close the doors.
“Closing the business my father started was the hardest thing I had ever been through. Failure was all I felt, but I knew that wasn’t an option,” he said.
Kyle spent 2019 getting his life back in order and putting a plan together. He began to determine what he wanted to do with the rest of his life.
He opened his new business in March 2020, but that was a difficult time to start any business. Merchandise was hard to come by. The COVID pandemic put ambition on hold for what seemed like a long time. It was a simply a tough time for anyone wanting to start a business.
"I knew there was already a fine furniture store in Greensburg, but I was sure there was enough interest for another one,” Kyle said. “But the supply chain had gotten lost in that COVID period. I couldn't get anything for at least a year as dealers were not taking on new retail customers."
He credits Rick Pleak for helping him through this difficult period.
"Rick had closed Pleak's Hardware in 2019 and was an enormous help to me. I don't know what I would have done if not for Rick. That wasn't just me, though. The pandemic was hard on most businesses," Kyle said.
The community has embraced Kyle’s vision and Schlemmer Home Goods is making it through this economy and pandemic.
Kyle and his wife Kristen were both raised in Greensburg. Kyle is the fifth generation of his family to run his own business in Decatur County. Beginning with Oliver and Margaret (Pavy) McCoy, who was a farmer; Norman Conrad and Jessie (McCoy) Schlemmer, attorney; Norman and June (Lynch) Schlemmer, real estate appraiser and co-owner with his father-in-law, Art (and Margaret) Lynch's Firestone store; and Kyle and Kristen Schlemmer, Schlemmer Home Goods.
