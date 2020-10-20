RUSHVILLE — Halloween weekend will have something for everyone in Rushville.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31, Osborne Electronics-Radio Shack is sponsoring the comedy Young Frankenstein at The Princess Theatre. All seats are $5.
On Saturday, the Heart of Rushville and The Boys and Girls Club of Rush County are teaming to present Halloween on Main in Rushville.
Halloween Day will start with an 11 a.m. showing The Addams Family (2019) at the Princess Theatre. The cost is $5 and the movie is sponsored by Gettinger Family Custom Meats.
At the Farmers’ Market area in downtown Rushville, there will be kids activities and games from noon to 3 p.m. Trick or treating at downtown businesses will also be from noon to 3 p.m. There will be a costume parade at 2 p.m.
Trick or treating in Rushville will be from 5 to 8 p.m.
To round out the day, the Heart of Rushville is presenting The Rocky Horror Picture Show at 10 p.m. at the Princess Theatre. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, admission will be limited. No outside props will be allowed, but prop bags will be available for sale at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.