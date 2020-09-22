GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
There are two items of business on the BZA agenda.
Ronnie Spencer is seeking a variance from the required setback to construct a building on property currently owned by Christeen Spencer at 7332 S. CR 320 W., Greensburg.
The Town of St. Paul, represented by Mike Miller, is requesting a special exception to build a fire station on property currently owned by the town at 216 N. County Line Road.
The Decatur County Area Plan Commission will beet at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse.
The APC is expected to entertain five items of business.
Danial McLean II is requesting a rezone of 3.2 acres from A-1 to B-2 for construction of self-storage units on property he owns at 4068 N. CR 880 E.
CARTRIMIC/Adrian Scripture is requesting a rezone of 12.7 acres from I-1 to B-2 to operate an events center on property he owns at 4858 E. Ind. 46.
Beth and Greg Roy are requesting a rezone of 2.99 acres from A-1 to A-2 for construction of a detached dwelling on property they own just east of 2468 S. CR 60 SW.
Erwin Schroder is requesting a rezone of 2.99 acres from A-1 to A-2 for construction of a detached dwelling on property currently owned by Courtney Speer at 6387 N. CR 700 E.
Lastly, Sarah Green is requesting to modify the "Green Acres Minor Subdivision" and vacate Lots 1 and 2. This property is owned by Shawn and Sarah Green and is located at 2887 S. U.S. Hwy. 421.
Both meetings are open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.