GREENSBURG - The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) announced in March that the City of Greensburg was awarded a $250,000 grant through Indiana's new COVID-19 Response Program. Applications for small businesses are now available for this grant program.
The $250,000 grant will provide loans to local small business owners who are Low-to-Moderate Income (LMI) or to retain LMI jobs. The funds will be processed through the Greensburg Decatur County Economic Development Corporation revolving loan program.
"We sincerely appreciate the partnership of OCRA, the City of Greensburg, and ARa," Greensburg/Decatur County EDC Executive Director Bryan Robbins said. "Having these funds as a grant should simplify the process even further for local businesses, helping to reach some of the smaller firms that might not have been able to take advantage of the larger federal programs. To have this pool of money at a local level is a great asset to our community's economy."
"When we were alerted that OCRA was shifting priority to help businesses, Greensburg applied for as much funding as possible," Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh said. "Greensburg's fight with COVID-19 is still ongoing, and we must do what we can for our small businesses as they recover from the damage done to our economy. I am very hopeful that we can provide some relief in this time of need to our businesses as Decatur County continues to cautiously reopen."
Applications for this grant can be found at www.greensburg.in.gov.
Applications are due to City of Greensburg Communications Director Kristen Williams by June 15.
Applications can be emailed to kwilliams@greensburg.in.gov or mailed to Greensburg City Hall, Attention Kristen Williams, 314 W. Washington St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions by phone may be directed to City Hall at 812-663-3344.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.