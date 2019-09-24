DILLSBORO — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Southeastern Indiana has hired Shannon Perry of Aurora to lead communications and outreach efforts for the CAC.
Perry’s responsibilities will include expanding the reach of the CAC into additional disciplines, improving coverage and access, increasing fundraising efforts, and prevention programming.
“I’m really excited for the prevention aspect of this new challenge,” said Perry. “The community awareness we can provide to families and children is critical to reducing the rates of child abuse and neglect in southeastern Indiana.”
Perry is a 2005 graduate of the University of Cincinnati, a former preschool owner-operator, preschool administrator for the tri-state area, and a teacher. She has also worked in the South Dearborn Community School Corporation.
“As far as I know, Shannon’s position is a first of its kind for any child advocacy center in Indiana,” said Stephanie Back, Executive Director of CACSEI. “The work she will be doing will accelerate our growth from being ‘just’ a safe place for forensic interviews to so much more depth in the community.”
CACSEI is expanding into Greensburg in the coming months and its annual Mardi Gras fundraiser already reaches 600 attendees annually. A new medical pilot with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital is also underway in Batesville.
“There is nothing any of us wouldn’t do for the protection and preservation of a child’s life,” said Perry. “People have trusted me with their children for years in past jobs. Now I intend to work to earn the trust of everyone in our community for the sake of all of our children.”
Perry’s position was filled after a months-long search earlier this year. Funding for her position is paid for by private donations and public support.
The CAC of Southeast Indiana is a non-profit 501©3 organization.
Information provided
