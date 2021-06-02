DEARBORN COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Specialties Company plans to relocate its current cable barrier installation work along I-74 to Dearborn County starting on or after Monday, June 7.
Crews began work near Greensburg late last month and are moving further east due to material shortages.
Excavation for barrier installation is expected to begin next week between Whites Hill Road and the Ohio state line. This work will be completed under inside shoulder closures and a reduced speed limit of 55 mph when crews are active.
Once finished in Dearborn County, the contractor will return to the site near Greensburg.
The $875,000 contract was awarded in January of this year.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution, and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones. Drivers should also watch for large trucks entering and exiting the work zone.
