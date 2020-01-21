GREENSBURG — To fortify the budget for existing facilities and to supply much needed funding for their new facility at 1516 W. Main Street, Greensburg, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southeastern Indiana is hosting their annual Mardi Gras fundraiser Feb. 29 at the Lawrenceburg Event Center.
Tickets for the event are $75 per person or $700 for a table of 10. That price include hors d’oeurves, dinner, and valet parking. Seating is limited, and guests are invited to attend in costume if desired.
Daily News readers might remember articles first detailing the non-profit Children’s Advocacy Center in previous years as they applied for grant funding through the Decatur County Council and the Decatur County Commissioners. Both government panels agreed to sponsor the CAC through the grant writing process in acquiring funding to open a Children’s Advocacy Center in Greensburg.
Local prosecutors and the CAC make use of forensic interviewers at one of the two current CAC facilities to gain accurate information from a child while attempting to diminish the impact of traumatic events. Those facilities provide soothing, non-threatening environments in which interview sessions are recorded and then used in court. Traveling to the CAC locations in Madison and Dillsboro compounds the trauma each child must endure to tell their side of a story that is already difficult for them, and so the CAC is opening a third facility locally.
The grant writing process started in early 2017.
Receiving $10,000 from the Decatur County Council, and similar donations from surrounding counties, gathering the money to purchase and remodel the location at 1516 W. Main Street in Greensburg has been no small task.
Finally, in spring 2019, the CAC purchased and closed on the building thanks to receiving a Community Development Block Grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. This was all made possible through local match dollars from the Decatur County Community Foundation, City of Greensburg and with the support of the Decatur County Commissioners, Council and the Auditor’s office.
In November, remodeling at the new location began in earnest. The project bid was awarded to Bradshaw Building Specialties of North Vernon. Even though Bradshaw was the lowest bidder, the amount was still $40,000 over the planned budget.
“Due to the unexpected expenses of the building project, the budget we had set aside for furniture/computers/furnishings is now virtually nonexistent,” said Development Coordinator for the CAC Shannon Perry. “As such, we are currently exploring different avenues to make it happen. We intend to apply for a large grant from the Decatur County Community Foundation within the next month, and we depend on a very successful Mardi Gras fundraiser as well.”
“We are very appreciative to have the support of Decatur County United Fund as well as the Decatur County community. Our goal is to eventually staff the center full-time with a Forensic Interviewer and Victim Advocate. However, we are anxious to see what the need/numbers will be after the building is open,” Perry continued.
Perry said she anticipates their current staff of six employees to take turns traveling between the three office locations.
The Mardi Gras event will include crowning a King and Queen with contestants from six area counties competing for top honors. As well, an auction will be held with coveted items like an Alaskan cruise and collector firearms. Dozens more gifts, experiences, foods, crafts, and memorabilia are up for bid as well.
The Naked Karate Girls will play live music, and there will be food, drinks, and dancing throughout the night.
“It’ll be a fun night with great memories. However, the money that comes from it serves a much higher purpose for children and families who have a very different set of memories after trauma,” said Perry.
Tickets are on sale now through the CAC website or by calling the office.
To learn more or make an individual donation, visit cacsoutheast.org/mardi-gras.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.