KNIGHTSTOWN - Hoosier Youth Challenge Academy cadets recently participated in a graduation ceremony to celebrate their successful completion of their resident program in Knightstown.
Indiana’s Hoosier Youth Challenge Academy offers military-based training to unemployed or underemployed, crime-free and drug-free youth, 16 to 18 years old, who have not graduated from high school.
Shanda Bailey, of Clarksville, was one of the cadets who graduated. Bailey’s parents enrolled her in the Hoosier Youth Challenge Academy after she became caught up in the “wrong crowd” and needed a wake-up call.
“The Hoosier Youth Challenge Academy is definitely a good experience, I’ve learned a lot here,” Bailey said. “Even if you feel like your good work isn’t being recognized, it is.”
Bailey discovered that the program helped her develop discipline, time management and leadership skills.
Bailey earned the Cadet Choice Award, an award presented to the cadet voted the strongest role model by their peers. She now aspires to become an officer in the United States Army after she graduates from high school.
The academy is similarly structured to a military basic training program with cadets participating in disciplined schedules that include physical training, cleaning, team building exercises, school and extracurricular activities.
Upon graduation cadets are enrolled in a yearlong post-residential mentorship phase to help them stay committed to achieving their career and life goals.
The Hoosier Youth Challenge Academy is part of the National Youth Challenge Program established in 1993 by the National Guard, and Indiana opened its doors to the program in 2007.
