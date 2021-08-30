GREENSBURG - The Caleb Brown Memorial 5K Race, which usually starts on the Greensburg Square near the Fall Festival Stage, will be in a different location this year.
"Due to unforeseen road construction/bridge closure on our typical route, we are moving the 5K to the Greensburg High School/Elementary area," said Special Olympics Event organizer Jenny Maddux. "But it will still be on Saturday, September 18th, with registration beginning at 7 a.m. for those who have not registered beforehand."
The Caleb Brown Memorial 5K benefiting "Caleb's Cause" has become a staple in the yearly schedule for athletes near and far. The fund is set up at the Decatur County Community Foundation in memory of Caleb Brown, a local Special Olympian and huge racing fan.
Caleb was a loving son, a dedicated brother, an avid NASCAR fan, and a PlayStation enthusiast. He was also an excellent basketball player and bowler, and was named Athlete of the Year by his peers participating in Decatur County’s Special Olympics.
When Caleb passed away unexpectedly in March 2018 he left behind many friends, family members and teammates whose lives had been touched by his big heart.
Born to local parents Jaime and Melissa Brown, Caleb contracted meningitis at age 2 that left him with permanent brain damage and a seizure disorder.
Caleb was featured in a Daily News article concerning his Special Olympics basketball team, the Jaguars, when they made it to the state tournament in March 2018.
Having participated in Special Olympics only a short time before the Jaguars rise to champions, family and friends were amazed at how the young man took so easily to team sports.
“He just blossomed,” said Maddux. “What people need to understand about Caleb is how this young man, who had never played basketball and was never on any kind of team before he came to Special Olympics, was part of a Dream Team that won the state finals, and he had only played with them for less than a year. After that, all of his athlete peers voted him as Athlete of the Year. We hope for a great turnout on behalf of Caleb and the Brown family as we continue to celebrate him and his memory."
The entry fee for the Caleb Brown 5K Run/Walk is $25 before September 12, and $30 day the day of the race. Register before September 12 to be guaranteed a shirt.
Make checks payable to "Caleb’s Cause" and send them to 101 E Main St., Suite 1, Greensburg, IN 47240.
All proceeds benefit Special Olympics.
