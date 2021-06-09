GREENSBURG – The Southern Indiana Dirt Drag Race this Saturday, June 12, is an ideal chance for local race fans to get their racing fix in while supporting a special cause.
Caleb’s Cause is a fund set up at the Decatur County Community Foundation in memory of Caleb Brown, a local Special Olympian and huge racing fan.
Caleb was a loving son, a dedicated brother, an avid NASCAR fan, and a PlayStation enthusiast. He was also an excellent basketball player and bowler, and was named Athlete of the Year by his peers playing for Decatur County’s Special Olympics.
When Caleb passed away unexpectedly in March 2018, he left behind many friends, family members, and teammates whose lives had been touched by Caleb’s big heart.
“His laid-back personality and shy grin made it easy for others to approach him,” recalled his mother, Melissa Brown.
In the three short years he participated in Special Olympics, Caleb and his entire family grew very fond of the other athletes and their families. They all spent a lot of time with one another at practices and games. In fact, Caleb enjoyed his last basketball game of the 2018 season the day before he entered Heaven’s gates.
Because Special Olympics was an important part of Caleb’s life, his family established the Caleb’s Cause Fund.
“It was a natural decision for our family and friends and the Special Olympics Board of Directors to reach out to the Decatur County Community Foundation to partner with us so that our enthusiasm for the Olympians could be carried into all the generations that follow,” said Melissa. “Joining everyone – our family, the Special Olympic athletes and their families – together to raise money for Special Olympics in Caleb’s memory through the Southern Indiana Dirt Drag Race is a way to keep all of us working as one team.”
The Southern Indiana Dirt Drag Race to support Caleb’s Cause takes place at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 2 p.m. for truck registrations, with racing scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Event tickets are available at the gate, with raffle chances, concessions and more available throughout the day. All proceeds will benefit Caleb’s Cause.
“Later this fall we will also be hosting the Caleb Brown Memorial 5K on Saturday, September 18,” said Melissa. “Proceeds from that event will also benefit Special Olympics athletes and their families, helping them offset costs associated with Special Olympics programs.”
“Caleb’s Cause is a heartfelt, encouraging way of bringing teamwork, family and friends together in support of a program that continues to bless many lives in our county, state and nation,” said Brown. “The Community Foundation will carry this cause into the future, long after we all have joined Caleb in Heaven.”
For more information about this weekend’s drag race, contact Melissa Brown at 812-614-0388.
