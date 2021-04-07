RUSHVILLE - Are you planning to plant a big garden this year? Do you make the BEST cinnamon rolls ever? Do you spend your free time making jewelry or crocheting hats or painting pictures or signs? Then you might want to join the Farmers’ Market in Rushville.
The Heart of Rushville Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market will be opening on Saturday, May 22. Last year, the market was fairly restricted on what could be done. This year, hopes are that things will ease up a bit and they will be able to have our Little Sprouts Children’s program and have live music and other events. Organizers are hoping that this year will be bigger and better than ever.
A booth at the Farmers’ Market only costs $15 for the season. You can pay $3 a day, if you want to try it a couple times to see if it’s a good fit for you. The Market opens at 9 a.m. with vendors arriving around 8 a.m. to set up. Organizers like to have a wide variety of items available for people to shop. From sweet corn to jewelry, from cinnamon rolls to tie dye shirts, from hand-made greeting cards to goat’s milk soap….they like to have it all.
There are a few rules/guidelines:
- If you are selling produce, it must be fresh and uncut. It cannot be processed in any way. For instance, you can sell fresh cut lettuce, but you cannot cut up tomatoes and cucumbers to make it into a salad.
- If you do baked goods, it cannot be any dairy products that would require refrigeration. You can make fruit pies, but not sugar cream pie. Baked goods of all kinds are allowed – cakes, cookies, rolls, breads, pies, pastries, brownies, and even candies like caramels, caramel corn, and buckeyes. You can make jams and jellies, but they must be made with sugar and not sugar substitutes. Homemade noodles are also allowed.
- Foods must be labeled with name and address of the producer and a list of ingredients. If you go to our Facebook page – “Heart of Rushville Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market” – you will find more details about food safety and how to label.
- And if you make handcrafted items, they just need to be hand-crafted by you, not manufactured and just resold by you.
If you have other questions or need more information, please contact Market Master Joyce Miller. You can reach her through the Farmers’ Market Facebook page or email her at huckleberryhutch@yahoo.com or call her at 765-561-2572.
-Information provided.
