GREENSBURG – Greensburg Community High School went into lockdown mode and law enforcement personnel were called to the scene Friday afternoon.
According to information provided by the Greensburg Police Department, at approximately 1:29 p.m. Friday, February 11, the Decatur County Dispatch Center advised officers of a concerning crisis hotline phone call that was traced back to the property of Greensburg Community Schools.
Officers responded and worked with school administration who were already in a shelter-in-place protocol. Officers arrived and began securing the property.
At no point were any students or staff at risk, according to the GPD.
Officers were able to identify the source of the call.
An investigation was conducted and a report has been forwarded to the Decatur County Prosecutor’s office for review.
“The Greensburg Police Department would like to thank the Decatur County Dispatch Center, Decatur County Sheriff’s office, Indiana State Police and Greensburg Community Schools for their assistance in this matter,” GPD Chief Mike NcNealy said.
