GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Jail is currently in need of reading materials for the inmate population. Any genre of book is acceptable and softcover books are preferred, but book drive organizer and 911 Dispatcher for the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department Heather Stonebraker will gladly accept any donation, either monetary or in hardback books.
Stonebraker is an avid reader with an entire shelf of books she’s already read, but didn’t know what to do with.
“I contacted the jail commander and asked if books were something that the jail would take donations of, so I took them all over there,” Stonebraker said. “I wondered to myself, ‘how can I get more?’ so I started taking donations of books and it went from there.”
Stonebraker contacted the library to see what became of old torn and gently-used books. Adult Services Manager Lori Durbin was very helpful.
“I can’t thank her enough,” Stonebraker said. “Lori and the library donated several boxes of books and a book cart as well.”
“And the inmates are appreciative. It gives them something else to do,” Stonebraker added.
Actively collecting books for two years now, she has two locations in the community where donors may drop off their gently used paperbacks: at the temporary City Hall on South Ireland Street (follow the signs) and at Koch’s Chicken on Broadway Street.
She even has donors who call her with books – “my little old lady friends” she calls them.
“Every couple of months, one of them will call me, and I go pick them up. I guess it’s my mission,” she said. “And they all call me ‘The Book Lady’, even the inmates.”
“When I get a car full of books, I’ll stop by the jail where they say ‘the book lady’s here’ and they let me bring them in,” Stonebraker said.
Stonebraker also accepts monetary donations and she’s thrifty when she shops. Visiting Goodwill and half-price bookstores, she’s able to supplement the current jail book selection with needed subject matter that isn’t currently available.
“I love to read,” she said. “It’s the greatest way to escape the world when you don’t have anything going on. It just takes you to another place. And I like it all. I like mystery, murders and even romance.”
The Book Lady even has donors from as far away as Texas.
She tells the story of a family friend living there who used to have a library in her house and was downsizing.
“So her granddaughter was going down to visit, and they boxed up the books and she brought me an entire car full,” Stonebraker said. “But they don’t last forever, and right now, we’re down to ‘slim pickens, so if anyone in the community would like to donate, they can leave them at one of my drop-off spots, or email me and I’ll come and get them.”
She can also be reached by email at lana.911@yahoo.com.
Sheriff Durant is also completely supportive of the effort, “Reading positive materials is always good for our inmates. It’s amazing how many in our society have reading issues, and having books as a resource during their time in jail, as well as being able to work toward their GED during their incarceration, can only help them later on in life.”
“Heather’s efforts to provide our inmates with good books is a blessing to this jail,” Durant added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.