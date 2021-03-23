RUSHVILLE — A replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be on display in Rushville in May.
The 50 percent detailed replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be on display from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 15 at the Elks Lodge (223 E. 3rd St.) in Rushville. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
“It is a huge honor to have this displayed in Rush County,” Patty Caudill said. “It is a representation of the most sacred ground. We are so excited.”
This is the centennial anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. According to the Arlington National Cemetery website (arlingtoncemetery.mil), on Nov. 11, 1921, the Unknown was placed on a horse-drawn caisson and carried in a procession through Washington, D.C. and across the Potomac River. A state funeral ceremony was held at Arlington National Cemetery’s new Memorial Amphitheater, and the Unknown was interred in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. President Warren G. Harding officiated at the ceremony and placed the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military decoration, on the casket.
The replica is presented by The Exchange Club, Rome, Ga. Sponsors for the day in Rushville include the Rushville Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution in association with Rushville Elks Lodge, Rushville American Legion Post 150, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 150 Rushville and Sons of the American Legion Post 150.
According to the website for The Exchange Club of Rome, Ga. (https://tomb.romeexchangeclub.com), the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a monument dedicated to American service members who have died without their remains being identified. It is located in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, adjacent to Fort Myer just across the Memorial Bridge from Washington, D.C.
This replica is owned and managed by the Americanism Committee of the Exchange Club of Rome, Ga. It was constructed by Phillip Burkhalter Builders of Rome, which is owned by a member of our club. It was constructed after their regular work hours. The materials involved in its construction were pine, composite materials, carbon-fiber sheets for added strength, aluminum framing, and retractable wheels for ease in moving.
All of the artwork was carved with a hand Dremel and it was painted by Mr. Chuck Schmult to resemble the marble of the real one at Arlington National Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.