GREENSBURG – The Arts and Culture Council in cooperation with Main Street Greensburg is looking for local artists interested in creating designs for the limestone benches currently under construction on the south side of the Greensburg Square.
An opportunity to take part in the "remodel" of historic downtown Greensburg awaits anyone willing to put their imagination to work and submit ideas for black and white "positive/negative" images to adorn the fronts of two 30-foot limestone benches almost finished on the sidewalks bordering the south side of Main Street.
Both sides of each bench will feature six panels. On the side facing the street (the north side), the desire is that the panels created should relate to each other as a larger piece of coordinated art. On the pedestrian side (the south side), each panel may have its own theme and be completely separate from the others.
There should be only two colors, black and white, in each design. Since each panel will be laser cut from metal, artists must illustrate in their proposal what is to be cut-space and what is the metal-panel-space.
Those paying attention to the much discussed "ARTisTREE" district know that city leaders have set out to create projects that emphasize the part of town that runs from the Tree County Playhouse at 634 W. Main Street to Rebekah Park and Greensburg Community High School on Central Avenue.
Walking paths, murals, green spaces and improvements to the Greensburg Square all contribute to an on-going plan to make Greensburg more attractive to perspective new residents and those already thriving in the community.
"We've really gotten a lot of positive feedback with the murals and artworks we added to the downtown, and so we want to grow our arts base here in the downtown district," said Main Street Director Terrah Annie Nunley.
"We have a lot of really positive features planned, and these panels will be specific for tying in with the entire scheme of the rest of the downtown project. The panels will be retro-fitted into the fronts of the Indiana limestone benches and will be semi-permanent until funding becomes available to replace them many years down the road," she finished.
Nunley emphasized that local residents who have a passion for art are encouraged to share their designs.
"We really want fresh and new ides for these panels, so folks shouldn't think they have to be established artists to participate," Nunley said. "And there are lots of panels to fill!"
Nunley said input from community members is requested.
"We are always interested in ideas our community might have about a special place for a mural or a sculpture, or any other public art idea," she said. "There are many organizations ... involved, so getting a new idea passed or approved might take more than one board meeting, but we are excited to hear new ideas."
Decatur County residents interested in submitting a design idea for a bench-panel (or a series of them) can obtain an application by stopping by City Hall or visiting www.artscouncildc.com/district.
