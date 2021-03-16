GREENSBURG - The Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library is seeking artists (or artistic teams) to design and paint four fiberglass benches. Two will be placed at the library, one at Rebekah Park, and one at the Tree County Players Playhouse at 634 W. Main Street.
The goal of the project, other than to create festive places in the community to sit and watch passersby, is to brighten up places that are pretty exciting already, and instill in the community an understanding and appreciation of art and the joys of reading.
Library Adult Services Director and Arts and Cultural Council of Decatur County ("Arts Council") Board member Lori Durbin explained how such a unique project came to be.
"We follow Facebook groups that are dedicated to library work," said Durbin, "and one of the beautiful things about the library community is their willingness to share!"
With the current Greensburg zeitgeist being "growth and enrichment," Durbin said that adding functional beauty to the community of Greensburg is important - to the Arts Council, to Tourism, to the Community Foundation, to Mayor Marsh, to all of the civic organizations working here currently, but most importantly, to perspective new residents.
"These benches will be a place for people to sit and enjoy the space around them, provide a moment of rest, and also encourage interest in books, reading, and art," she said.
Complete details are available at www.bit.ly/GburgBookBenches, but here they are in a nutshell.
Each design should be an original idea, not something copied, and should cover the front back and sides of the bench which are 48"x 38"x 38". The bottom, which is a steel plate, will bolt in place and should be left unpainted. Each design should be 2-dimensional with no additions or extensions made to the fiberglass body of the bench.
A small vinyl application will be attached to the bench in the lower right-hand corner of the back and will list the artist, the name of the design and the names of whatever sponsoring groups are involved.
This project is open to artists and students from Indiana. Experience with public art is preferred but not required. Each artist chosen for the project will receive two payments of $500 - one upon signing a contract for the project, and one upon completion of the contracted project.
Each artist will be responsible for picking up their bench(es) from the library and returning the finished bench to Enneking Auto Body of Greensburg, who will clear coat the bench with a sealant.
Each artist should provide their own supplies, and supplies should be compatible with a fiberglass. (Recommendations for materials are available at www.bit.ly/GburgBookBenches.)
Proposals must be submitted to the Greensburg Public Library no later than 5 p.m. April 16 and should be emailed to ldurbin@greensburglibrary.org.
Submissions should include the title of the work (or the book inspiring the design) and a PDF of the final design. Each design should show four angles of the design: the front, the back and both sides.
Artists may submit more than one design, and each artists should submit a resume' with at least three professional or teacher references, and three examples of the artist's previous works.
Each design, which should be inspired by a book on the list of approved books available at www.bit.ly/GburgBookBenches, will be examined by the governing body of the Arts Council and the local librarians, and will be chosen for clarity of design, a clear book choice inspiring the design, originality and vibrancy of color choices.
The artists chosen for the project will be asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement to prevent sharing the winning design before it is revealed, after which the design may be shared on social media, or wherever the artist desires.
Artists interested in pursuing the project may see the unfinished benches at the Greensburg Public Library during their regular open hours and should contact Durbin at ldurbin@greensburglibrary.org to arrange a showing.
Further questions should be referred to Durbin, GPL Director Vaness Martin at vmartin@greensburglibrary.com, or GPL Childrens Librarian Jill Pratt at jpratt@greensburglibrary.org or by calling either or by calling 812-663-2826 or 812-663-4455.
*******************INFO BOX*************************
Timeline for the Book Bench Project
• RFP Addendum: March 29, 2021 (if necessary)
• Deadline for Submissions: 5 p.m. April 16, 2021 (ET)
• Notification of Finalist(s): On or before April 30, 2021
• Pick up benches: May 1 to 8, 2021
• Drop off completed benches: June 7 to 11. Benches will need to be delivered to Enneking Auto Body of Greensburg, Inc. 1667 N . Michigan Ave., Greensburg, for sealing.
• Pick up and drop off dates and times will need to be coordinated with the library representatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.