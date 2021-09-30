OSGOOD - The Golden Gate Community Choir begins their first practice since the pandemic started at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 10, at the United Methodist Church in Osgood.
The choir invites all available singers to attend. Practices will continue at 2 p.m. each Sunday until the Christmas Cantata performance at 7 p.m. December 5 at the Damm Theater in Osgood.
All are welcome to join the choir. There are no auditions, just a desire to share God’s message through music, according to Director Sharon Miller.
Singers are not obligated to attend every practice but are encouraged to attend as many as possible.
The December show features “Mary Did You Know,” “Away in the Manger” and “The First Noel,” among others.
After attending the first practice, singers will receive a CD and music to practice at home between Sundays. Any contributions to the Golden Gate Choir will be used to cover the cost of music, postage and theater rental.
The Golden Gate Community Choir is a non-denominational organization of people who love to sing praises to Our Lord, according to President Connie Deburger. They are always in need of additional singers. Those interested in attending are asked to come and bring a friend!
“We could use some tenors and basses, but everyone is welcome,” DeBurger said. “We’ve even had children as young as 6 or 7 sing with us.”
If health mandates dictate, the concert could be canceled due to Covid, but organizers hope that is unlikely.
Questions may be directed to Sharon Miller at (812) 871-3401.
