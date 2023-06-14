GREENSBURG – In a recent week-long “Camp Invention” at North Decatur Elementary, more than 80 K-6 students learned the how-to’s of planning events, becoming small business entrepreneurs by building their own “pop-up” shops, and creating articles of electronic wizardry during five days of learning fun.
Sponsored by the Decatur County United Fund, Honda Manufacturing and Decatur County Community Schools, the event was conducted by North Decatur Elementary educator Linda Smith, who has put together the nuts and bolts of the camp for several years.
The camp was organized into different shifts, making each child’s day imaginative, educational and maybe more than a little tiring.
In “Invention Celebration,” kids became party planners as they created LED wired party hats and designed a giant electronic centerpiece for their party tables.
“Pop-Up Venture” allowed them to create their ultimate business and generate decorations and customers amenities for their showroom floors, complete with electronic lighting. Some inventors learned how to become Inventors Hall of Fame inductees and apply for patents for their own creations.
In “Mimic-Bot,” they faced the challenge of turning look-alike robots into original, one-of-a-kind “stuffies” that moved and mimicked their voices. They explored how animals use mimicry for protection, and how to hide their stuffy from the Copy Cat!
In “Catching Air,” they explored the components of mini-skateboards and the inventors who made them possible.
After designing one of their own, they went to the Skate Shop to learn about balance, center of gravity and angles, and then designed their own unique skate parks.
Thanks to the sponsorship from Honda, the DCUF and the assistance of Decatur County Community Schools, each child’s tuition for the camp was greatly reduced; some even participated for free!
As souvenirs, each child went home with their created masterpieces, a light blue “Camp Invention” T-shirt and an experience they won’t soon forget.
According to Smith, this is her favorite week of the entire year.
“Some of our most creative students are not the ones who have high grade scores,” she said. “This is what education should be, not a test score.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.