GREENSBURG — In a recent week-long STEM Camp at the Decatur County Schools Administration Building, area K-6 students learned to build rudimentary robots and improve the world through technology.
The camp was sponsored by the United Fund and Honda Manufacturing and conducted by North Decatur Elementary educator Linda Smith.
Young students from all over the county were given an opportunity to explore the world through science, technology, engineering and math during Camp Invention.
Taking the farm of the future into their own little hands, students planted fields using robots they created and “trained” themselves, and then explored groundwater clean-up using hydrophobic sand they made themselves.
As part of “Innovation Force,” each chose a special “superpower” and created superhero costumes to match that power, all while learning the importance of respect for others’ ideas and intellectual property.
Using pre-made and personally made fossils, they investigated marine life present and past while designing and building sea vessels, learning about buoyancy by adding metal weights until they sank.
If those projects weren’t enough to fill their young imaginations, each received a remote-controlled robot and, by adding plastic spoons and craft sticks, turned them into soccer players.
“They really enjoy this kind of learning,” said Smith. “You can have them read something, and even involve them in the thought processes of creation, but it’s when they get to do the inventing themselves is when they really get excited.”
Smith works with second grade classes during the school year, but her summer months (aside from just a little borrowed time on short vacations with family) are spent writing grants and setting little minds aflame through many disciplines including reading, science, math, and a lot of robots.
Because of sponsorship from Honda and the United Fund, each child’s tuition for the camp was greatly reduced, making it possible for more than 50 kids to take part in an event they’ll long remember.
Using materials suggested by the National Inventors Hall of Fame website (invent.org/camp), Smith takes her students on a exciting and educational ride while giving their parents a week of much needed rest.
“These camps are so important, and we’ve had great response for three years now. We are very grateful to the Decatur County Schools people for letting us use the Administration Building while the school is closed for repairs this summer,” Smith said.
Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-5660 or email at bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.