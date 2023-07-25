RIPLEY COUNTY – Genesis: Pathways to Success enjoyed another strong week of A Summer of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) programming at Oldenburg Academy, hosting Camp Hogwarts (a summer camp themed around the popular fantasy series Harry Potter) from July 18 to 20.
The camp was open to 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade students from across Southeastern Indiana, and, in total, 53 campers were welcomed to a representation of Hogwarts for a week of educational activities.
From team challenges like Quidditch and the Tri-Wizard Relay Race (themed after events from the books and movies), to classes such as herbology and care for magical creatures (which put a fantasy spin on classical academic subjects like chemistry, art, and biology), students were able to build common classroom skills in a reimagined setting.
The camp was held on three separate days, beginning with each attendee being sorted into a house, or group, the members of whom they would learn with and compete alongside throughout the week. This organization allowed for each group to build camaraderie while emphasizing the development of teamwork, sportsmanship, and collaboration through friendly competition with other houses.
Competitions took many forms, from traditional sports and athletic activities like Quidditch – which combines elements of ultimate frisbee, soccer, and lacrosse – to team oriented obstacle challenges like the tri-wizard relay race which combined elements of puzzle-solving, physical trials, and strategic planning.
Houses also competed for the coveted House Cup, a morale based prize that was awarded at the end of the camp to the group who had accumulated the most points (awarded for teamwork, kindness, sportsmanship, and success in challenges) throughout the week.
Ultimately, Slytherin House were the victors of the week-long Quidditch tournament, and Ravenclaw House hoisted the House Cup.
Collaboration took place not only on athletic fields or during challenges, but also held a key role in the classroom setting devised for Camp Hogwarts.
This aspect was highlighted repeatedly by Katie McCord, a camp volunteer and teacher at Milan High School.
“With this setup, I think kids are able to work a lot on collaborative learning, and they are able to develop a lot of communication skills through group games,” McCord said.
She continued when asked about the curriculum of the camp, in saying, “The style helps them get interested in learning. Especially with herbology, where they learn some science.”
Crucially, Camp Hogwarts was focused just as much on essential classroom skills in STEAM subjects as the soft skills of collaboration and healthy competitiveness.
During the week, students participated in a range of classes in common academic subjects such as chemistry, biology, art, and reading that were reimagined through the motif of the world of Harry Potter. In this way, campers were able to learn about topics they would normally cover in subjects in school, like the pH Scale and photosynthesis, but in a context that visualized these concepts in new and exciting ways.
Overall, this effort to reimagine the classroom and encourage learning was successful, as echoed by student, and proud Hufflepuff, Nora Block, who said, “I’ve learned a lot about Harry Potter, and subjects like herbology taught me a lot about chemistry and biology.”
If you would like additional information about this summer activity, visit www.genesisp2s.org.
If you have questions regarding A Summer of STREAM, contact the Director of Genesis: Pathways to Success, Clarice Patterson, by emailing cpatterson@genesisp2s.org, calling 812-933-1098, or visiting 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.
