GREENSBURG — Days before the Primary Election, the Daily News reached out to the Decatur County Clerk’s office about several deficiencies on the Campaign Finance Reports turned in prior to the election. Since then, six candidates were notified and have amended their reports as required by law.
At the time, Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts said the County Election Board can periodically audit these reports if they so choose within thirty (30) days of the deadline.
Once the Board decides a report is defective a letter is issued to the candidates and they have five (5) days (from the date they receive it) to correct their report. If the candidate fails to correct their defective report they are required to attend a hearing to see if fines will be levied against them. Fines can be $10 per day and up to $100 can be assessed. If they still refuse to correct their reports then they can be turned over to the prosecutor for further investigation.
Roberts previously said the County Election Board was aware of the defective reports and was in the process of reviewing them. Since then, the six individuals have been contacted and turned in amended reports.
They are as follows:
• Candidate for Washington Township Trustee Gracie Maxwell filed a deficient report on April 18. Deficiencies included misreporting the dates for her reporting period (January through November rather than January through April, since it is impossible to report contributions in the future) and misreporting contributions, receipts and expenditures. Maxwell lost her race and an amended report was filed May 13.
Candidate for Decatur County Commissioner Michael Neuman filed a deficient report on April 11. Deficiencies included lack of party affiliation listed on his report and improper reporting period (reported April 9, only two days before turning in the report, through May 1, a future date through which no one can report). Neuman lost his race and an amended report was filed May 12.
Candidate for Decatur County Sheriff John Organist filed a deficient report on April 18. Deficiencies included reporting a debt owed to the campaign of $10,962.66 without properly itemizing loans received as campaign contributions. Organist lost his race and an amended report was filed May 11.
Candidate for Decatur County Commissioner David Gray filed a deficient report on April 18. Deficiencies included reporting expenditures amounting to $2,696.94 without reporting any campaign contributions. Gray lost his race and an amended report was filed May 13.
Candidate for Adams Township Trustee Somer Welsh-Hart filed a deficient report on April 14. Deficiencies included a lack of any expenditures reported or debts owed to or by the campaign. Welsh-Hart lost her race and an amended report was filed May 11.
Finally, candidate for Clinton Township Trustee Ronnie Bruner filed a deficient report on April 5. Deficiencies included lack of signature on form and no listed reporting period. Bruner won his race and an amended report was filed May 10.
