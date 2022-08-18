VERNON – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority have launched a crowdfunding campaign for a mural celebrating the history and heritage of rural Jennings County.
Historic Vernon will soon have a downtown mural that depicts the history, arts, recreation, and livelihood of Jennings County if this crowdfunding campaign reaches its goal of raising $18,000 by October 12, 2022.
If successful, the project led by Perceptions Yoga, Mindfulness & Art, Inc. will receive a matching grant as part of IHCDA’s CreatINg Places program.
“Public art is a great way to bring communities together to share their history and culture,” Crouch said. “This CreatINg Places project will also engage Vernon residents to join in the creative process, fostering a sense of pride in the mural and their community.”
Funds from this campaign will give the community opportunities to paint portions of the mural. The mural will be painted in segments on polytab mural cloth offsite and indoors, allowing people of all ages and abilities to participate in the process without the risk of working from a lift or outdoors in the elements.
The mural was designed by local artist Karen Chilman, a lifelong resident of Jennings County.
“We are thrilled for the opportunity provided by IHCDA to help us make the Jennings County Historical Mural a reality for our community,” said Charlinda Evans, President of Perceptions Yoga, Mindfulness & Art, Inc. “While this public art project will beautify and enhance the space, it will more importantly allow us to provide members of our community with collective art experiences and will serve as an outlet for the underserved to pursue creative endeavors while building positive connections. We believe public art is transformative and are grateful that the IHCDA appreciates the importance of building connections through community projects and are grateful for the much-needed support.”
The CreatINg Places program began in 2016, projects have raised more than $6.6 million in public funds and an additional $5.5 million in matching IHCDA funds.
The program is available to projects located in Indiana communities. Non-profit entities (with 501c3 or 501c4 status) and Local Units of Government are eligible to apply.
Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $10,000, where the recipient will receive $5,000 in IHCDA matching funds should it successfully raise $5,000 through Patronicity. IHCDA will provide matching grant funds up to $50,000 per project.
