Ohio University
ATHENS, OH – More than 4,800 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2021.
Students included:
Michael West of Sunman, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University.
Christian Wolfe of Batesville, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration majoring in Business Economics from the College of Business at Ohio University.
Samford University
BIRMINGHAM, AL – Adrienne Salemme of Greensburg was among the 1,703 students named to Samford University’s 2021 spring semester Dean’s List.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL – Madeline Greene of Batesville was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for Spring Semester 2021.
A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
University of Findlay
FINDLAY, OH – Lillian Simon, of Osgood, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Wisconsin Lutheran College
MILWAUKEE, WI – Students were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester.
To be eligible for Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Lily Phelps, of Sunman, a junior. Phelps is a graduate of Milan Junior-Senior High School.
Cory Ralston, of Batesville, a junior. Ralston is a graduate of South Ripley Jr-Sr High School.
