DePauw University
GREENCASTLE, IN - The following local students have been named to DePauw University's Fall 2022 Dean's List.
Abigail Hartman from Greensburg
Randy Powell from Batesville
Paul Remmler from Greensburg
Trysta Vierling from Batesville
The Dean's List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Congratulations on this well-earned achievement.
Miami University
OXFORD, OH - Miami University awarded degrees to students during fall commencement December 9, 2022.
Patti Schneider of Cedar Grove graduated with a B.S. in Commerce degree in Small Business Management.
Allie Sizemore of Brookville graduated with a M.S. Kin, Nutrition & Health degree in Kinesiology, Nutrition & Health.
Millikin University
DECATUR, IL - Millikin University is pleased to announce the names of the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean's List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean's List honors.
The students named to the Dean's List at Millikin University are:
Sean Miller of Hope
Luis Sanchez of North Vernon
Olney Central College
OLNEY, Ill. — Outstanding students at Olney Central College have received academic honors for the Fall 2022 Semester.
Students named to the Chancellor’s List have attained a grade point average of 3.90 or higher, on a 4.0 scale: Bailey Springmeyer of Greensburg.
Samford University
BIRMINGHAM, AL - Adrienne Salemme of Greensburg was among the 2,022 students named to Samford University's Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The Dean's List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
University of Maryland Global Campus
ADELPHI, MD - Morgan Schofield of Greensburg was named to the Dean's List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
