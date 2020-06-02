Slippery Rock University
Lauren Carmichael, North Vernon, has made the dean's list at Slippery Rock University, Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, for the spring 2020 semester.
This honor is for SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
University of Evansville
Several area students were named to the University of Evansville Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester. They include Sarah Poltrack, Batesville, who is majoring in public health; Karyn Banks, Rushville, majoring in accounting; Kent Biehle, North Vernon, majoring in biology; and Abigail Decamp, North Vernon, majoring in computer engineering.
To qualify for this honor, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
DePauw University
Area students achieving dean's list status at DePauw University for the spring 2020 semester include Lauren Eckstein, Batesville; Kyle Kramer and Noah Mack, Greensburg; and Seth Brawner, North Vernon.
This list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
University of the Cumberlands
Joshua Miller, Batesville, received his Bachelor of Applied Science degree in criminal justice from the University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.