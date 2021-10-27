Imel selected for Honors Program at Manchester University
NORTH MANCHESTER - Damon Imel of Greensburg has been selected for the Honors Program at Manchester University.
Imel is majoring in Accounting.
The Honors Program at Manchester provides academically accomplished students with a collaborative community that enhances students' learning, creativity and discovery.
"The Honors Program at Manchester is unique in that students are encouraged to design their own personalized academic projects. Our hope is this provides students more possibilities as they challenge themselves with complex perspectives and interdisciplinary ideas," Associate Professor Tim McKenna-Buchanan, program director, said.
The Honors Program at Manchester focuses on developing students into leaders, on-campus and in the community.
Imel is among 41 first-year students joining the Honors Program this fall.
With campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne, Ind., Manchester provides vibrant and transformative student experiences. Learn more at www.manchester.edu/about-manchester.
-Information provided.
