University of Wisconsin-Madison
MADISON, WISCONSIN -- Nearly 7,000 students received degrees during the University of Wisconsin-Madison's spring commencement ceremonies.
The ceremony for doctoral, MFA and Medical Degree graduates was at the Kohl Center, bachelor's, master's and law graduates received their degrees May 11 at Camp Randall.
The commencement speaker was NFL superstar and former Badger J.J. Watt, who told graduates that the path to your dreams often never goes the way you imagine it will.
"When you figure your dream out, remember it will not be a straight path," he said. "Stay committed. Never lose sight of what it is you want to accomplish. Don't be afraid to ask for help along the way, and don't be afraid to help others along their path."
Here are the degree recipients from your area:
Kyle Stanley, Greensburg, College of Letters and Science, Master of Public Affairs, Public Affairs.
University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY -- Tyler Vogel of North Vernon was named to the UK College of Arts & Sciences Spring 2019 Dean's List.
During this term, Tyler's academic major was Chemistry. This accomplishment is a sign of Tyler's hard work and committment to learning.
The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences is pleased to announce that over 1,550 undergraduates qualified for the Spring 2019 College of Arts and Sciences Dean's List.
To be included on the Dean's List, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.60 GPA. Congratulations to the high-achieving students who put in the time and effort to meet the academic requirements to make the Dean's List.
Home to 19 academic departments that offer major degrees in 29 disciplines and 37 minors, the College of Arts and Sciences provides education in fundamentals to every undergraduate student at the University of Kentucky and builds foundations for advanced study in every field. Its faculty integrates innovative research with exceptional teaching and outreach, thereby providing paths to understanding the past, solving the problems of today, and imagining the possibilities of tomorrow.
