Olivet Nazarene University
Payton Brower, Milroy, and Alex Gross, Hope, achieved dean’s list status during the spring 2020 semester at Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Illinois.
To qualify for this honor, a student must be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must attain a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale.
DePauw University
DePauw University held a virtual recognition ceremony to celebrate its 2020 graduating class.
Members of this class who were recognized included Lauren Eckstein, Batesville, and Seth Brawner, North Vernon.
Trine University
Students from Trine University’s main campus and Fort Wayne Center for Health Sciences were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 term. To earn this honor, students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade-point average of 3.5-3.749. Area students who achieved this included Brandon Cathey, Greensburg, who is majoring in design engineering technology; and Lowell Everhart, Greensburg, majoring in sport management.
Several area students were also named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 term for completing a minimum of 15 hours and having a GPA of 3.75-4.0. They were Kendall Dickman, Batesville, majoring in exercise science-pre-physical therapy 3+3; Hallie Fenimore, Rushville, majoring in civil engineering; Eugena Mack, Greensburg, majoring in design engineering technology; and Clayton Wilson, Hope, majoring in software engineering.
Kevin Staggs, Greensburg, majoring in an associate in business administration, achieved the dean’s list for TrineOnline for the spring 2020 term. To achieve this honor, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a GPA between 3.5-3.749.
Kelsey Hanner, Hope, majoring in applied management, made the president’s list for the spring 2020 term for TrineOnline. To earn this distinction, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a GPA between 3.75-4.0.
Park University
David Akemon, a South Decatur High School graduate who majored in management/computer information systems, graduated from Park University’s Scott Air Force Base.
