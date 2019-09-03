Trine University
ANGOLA — The Indiana Space Grant Consortium (INSGC) has awarded $1,500 scholarships to 19 Trine University students for study during the 2019-2020 school year.
To qualify, students must be attending an INSGC affiliate institution, be a U.S. citizen, enrolled in good standing as an undergraduate throughout the scholarship period and major in a science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) discipline or STEM education.
Isaac Sheehan of Rushville, majoring in Electrical Engineering, was one of the students who received the scholarships.
The Indiana Space Grant Consortium was created in 1991 under NASA’s National Space Grant College and Fellowship Program. The Space Grant national network includes organizations working to expand opportunities for Americans to learn about and participate in NASA’s aeronautics and space projects by supporting and enhancing science and engineering education, research and public outreach efforts.
Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in the Allen School of Engineering & Technology, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences, with the School of Computing launching in Fall 2019.
Trine is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and offers 34 intercollegiate sports, 25 of which compete in NCAA Division III. Its golf program includes the university-owned 18-hole championship Zollner Golf Course. Founded in 1884 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools (www.ncahigherlearningcommission.org), Trine operates a 450-acre main campus in Angola, Indiana, and education resource centers throughout Indiana and Michigan.
Information provided
