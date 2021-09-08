Manchester University

NORTH MANCHESTER, IN - More than 270 students received degrees from Manchester University this spring.

The following local students earned degrees:

Taylor Erfman of Cedar Grove graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology-Chemistry;

Mackenzie Kopplin of Westport graduated with a Bachelor of Science English/Language Arts Education;

Page Magner of North Vernon graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science & Fitness; and

Jacob Ramer of Greensburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.

Manchester University, founded in 1889, is an independent liberal arts university founded by the Church of the Brethren.

- Information provided

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you