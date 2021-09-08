Manchester University
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN - More than 270 students received degrees from Manchester University this spring.
The following local students earned degrees:
Taylor Erfman of Cedar Grove graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology-Chemistry;
Mackenzie Kopplin of Westport graduated with a Bachelor of Science English/Language Arts Education;
Page Magner of North Vernon graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science & Fitness; and
Jacob Ramer of Greensburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.
Manchester University, founded in 1889, is an independent liberal arts university founded by the Church of the Brethren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.