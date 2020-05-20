Mount Saint Joseph University
CINCINNATI, OHIO - Mount Saint Joseph University recently held its commencement ceremony for its 100th graduating class.
Westport native Oakley Billingsley received a bachelor’s degree in Biology and graduated Cum Laude.
He is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society and Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society.
He was a pitcher of the men’s baseball team and was named an Academic All Conference performer.
Oakley will begin graduate school at Mount Saint Joseph University this summer to pursue his Doctorate degree in Physical Therapy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.