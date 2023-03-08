Geneva College
BEAVER FALLS, PA. - Geneva College announces the Dean's List of undergraduate students for the fall 2022 semester.
To be eligible for this recognition, students in traditional programs must earn a GPA of at least 3.6 while passing 12 credit hours or more.
Edmund Gaskins, a sophomore from Greensburg, was named to Geneva College's Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.
Hamilton College
CLINTON, NY - Ryley McGovern of North Vernon has been named to the Dean's List at Hamilton College for the 2022 fall semester.
To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have carried a course load of four or more graded credits throughout the semester and earned an average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.
McGovern, a sophomore, is a graduate of Columbus North High School.
