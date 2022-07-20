FRANKLIN COUNTY - Neysa R. Raible, Franklin Circuit Court Clerk, advises that July 27, 2022 is the first day that an individual may file a petition of nomination and consent for a school board member.
Packets are available now at the Clerk’s Office, Room 104.
Noon Friday, August 26, 2022 is the deadline to file a petition for a school board office for the General Election.
If you have questions, call the Clerk’s office at 765-647-5111 ext. 3.
The following School Board offices will be on the General Ballot:
FRANKLIN COUNTY COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORPORATION:
District 5- Three members at large
UNION COUNTY/COLLEGE CORNER JOINT SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Bath Township – One member
Brownsville Township – One member
Liberty Township – One member
Union Township – One member
(Candidates will file in Union County)
BATESVILLE COUMMUNITY SCHOOL CORPORATION:
District 1- One member
District 2 – One member
District 4 – One member
(Candidates will file in Ripley County)
