FRANKLIN COUNTY - Neysa R. Raible, Franklin Circuit Court Clerk, advises that July 27, 2022 is the first day that an individual may file a petition of nomination and consent for a school board member.

Packets are available now at the Clerk’s Office, Room 104.

Noon Friday, August 26, 2022 is the deadline to file a petition for a school board office for the General Election.

If you have questions, call the Clerk’s office at 765-647-5111 ext. 3.

The following School Board offices will be on the General Ballot:

FRANKLIN COUNTY COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORPORATION:

District 5- Three members at large

UNION COUNTY/COLLEGE CORNER JOINT SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Bath Township – One member

Brownsville Township – One member

Liberty Township – One member

Union Township – One member

(Candidates will file in Union County)

BATESVILLE COUMMUNITY SCHOOL CORPORATION:

District 1- One member

District 2 – One member

District 4 – One member

(Candidates will file in Ripley County)

- Information provided

