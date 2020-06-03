GREENSBURG – With primary election race results coming in relatively early Tuesday evening, Decatur County’s registered voters have made their choices known.
On the Republican ticket, the race for Decatur County Treasurer was won by Diane Wenning; received 2,882 votes (81.27%).
Wenning said a lot of hard work went into the election.
“My options were to either give up, give in, or give it all I had, so I chose the latter,” she said.
Jamie Boling received 664 votes (18.73%) and was chipper in her response to the outcome.
“I want to congratulate Diane Wenning, and I want to say that I’m proud of myself for stepping up to the position when it opened and no one else would,” said Boling. “I ran a clean campaign. I didn’t talk negatively about anyone, nor did I lie about any of my qualifications. I chose not to go door to door because of the pandemic and I chose to keep everyone safe. I want to thank everyone who voted for me and supported me through my campaign.”
For three Decatur County Council at-large seats, five people were seeking three offices.
The top three were Ernie Gauck, who got 2,091 votes (22.46%), Bill Metz with 2,441 votes (26.22%), and Melanie Nobbe with 2,186 votes (23.48%).
“We had a good turnout,” said Gauck. “I knew it would be an exciting race with everything that’s going on. I look forward to the fall elections, hope everything returns to normal by then.”
Gauck congratulated the other four candidates saying they ran good races, and that he respects them for their efforts.
Metz said, “I thought it went good and I’m pleased. Hopefully, we’ll be able to cut some of these taxes off that we had to put in for the jail. That’s kind of what we talked about when we went into this. At least we can get through the first year and then we’ll look about getting rid of some of them. I would like to thank everyone who voted for me, though.”
Tony Blodgett received 1,814 votes (19.48%) and was thoughtful in his assessment of the election.
“I think it was a positive election. There was a good turnout, and the public chose who they wanted on the council,” he said. “I have a passion for the council, and thought I had a really good grasp of the issues. If something interests me or matches my abilities, I will run again. It will need to be something in which I feel I can do the most good.”
Blodgett offered congratulations to the winners and said that the next few years will be especially challenging for council members.
“With the economy after the pandemic, that’s going to make things challenging for the next few years. Budgets are going to be difficult for the coming years,” he said.
Melanie Nobbe said she was surprised, but pleased, with the results, and thanked everyone for their support.
