RUSHVILLE - Rush County Farm Bureau and the Rush County Republican Party are co-sponsoring a candidates forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 11, at The Princess Theatre, 330 N. Main Street Rushville.

The idea is to help community members be more informed voters as the May 3 Primary Election approaches.

The evening will include introductions from the candidates, a question and answer session, and then a time for those in attendance to meet and greet the candidates on hand.

This is a free event and refreshments will be served.

The candidates expected to participate include:

Rush County Recorder

Rebecca Messer Garner and Debbie Richardson, both Republicans;

Rush County Commissioner (North)

Linda Ashwill, Kenny Aulbach and Krissi Williams, all Republicans; and,

Rush County Council (2)

Carl Harcourt and Adam Schock, both Republicans.

Rush County Farm Bureau is a voice for local agriculture. As part of a grassroots, member-driven organization, RCFB supports farmers and agriculture professionals by advocating for ag-friendly policies at the local, state and national levels as well as by providing resources to local youth.

Learn more at www.infb.org.

