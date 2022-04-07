RUSHVILLE - Rush County Farm Bureau and the Rush County Republican Party are co-sponsoring a candidates forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 11, at The Princess Theatre, 330 N. Main Street Rushville.
The idea is to help community members be more informed voters as the May 3 Primary Election approaches.
The evening will include introductions from the candidates, a question and answer session, and then a time for those in attendance to meet and greet the candidates on hand.
This is a free event and refreshments will be served.
The candidates expected to participate include:
Rush County Recorder
Rebecca Messer Garner and Debbie Richardson, both Republicans;
Rush County Commissioner (North)
Linda Ashwill, Kenny Aulbach and Krissi Williams, all Republicans; and,
Rush County Council (2)
Carl Harcourt and Adam Schock, both Republicans.
Rush County Farm Bureau is a voice for local agriculture. As part of a grassroots, member-driven organization, RCFB supports farmers and agriculture professionals by advocating for ag-friendly policies at the local, state and national levels as well as by providing resources to local youth.
Learn more at www.infb.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.