GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Election Board recently certified the list of candidates that will appear on local ballots for the May 3 Primary Election.
US Senate
Thomas M. McDermott Jr. (D) hopes to unseat incumbent Todd Young (R).
US Rep.
Several people are running for this office including Isak Asare, D. Liam Dorris and Matthew Fyfe, all Democrats, and Republicans Jim Baker, Stu Barnes-Israel, J. Michael Davisson, Dan Heiwig, Erin Houchin, D. Eric Schansberg, Mike Sodrel, Bill J. Thomas and Brian Tibbs.
State Rep. 55
Republicans John R. Moton, Lindsay Patterson, Curtis M. Ward, and David Welsh.
State Rep. 67
Randy Frye (R).
State Rep. 73
Republicans Bob Carmony, Edward K. Comstock II, and Jennifer Meltzer.
Prosecutor
Nathan W. Harter IV (R).
Clerk
Republicans Janet (Templeton) Howell and Anna (Wenning) Rayner.
Recorder
Dottie Moore Robbins (R).
Sheriff
Republicans William B. Meyerrose and John C. Organist.
Coroner
Charity Ann Banks (R).
Assessor
Dorene Greiwe (R).
Commissioner 2
Republicans David Wayne Gray Jr., David Neuman, Jeremy R. Pasel, and Michael Quinlan.
Council 1
Kenny Hooten (R).
Council 2
Danny Peters (R).
Council 3
Deanna L. Burkart (R).
Council 4
Ashley Emsweller Hungate and Richard Mays, both Republicans.
Adams Trustee
Rachel Connall Adams, Somer K. Welsh-Hart, and Charity Wilder, all Republicans.
Clay Trustee
David R. Israel (R).
Clinton Trustee
Ronnie Bruner and Barb Lecher, both Republicans.
Fugit Trustee
James Geis (R).
Jackson Trustee
Brenda M. Shireman (R).
Marion Trustee
Elizabeth A. Fry (R).
Saltcreek Trustee
Fred A. Krieger (R).
Sandcreek Trustee
Dan Wenning (R).
Washington Trustee
Christopher Ramey (D), and Republicans Gracie Maxwell, Candee Redelman, and Beverly Rivera.
Adams Twp. Board
Roger A. DuMond, Rick Eckert, Ken Ewing, Bethany Fellows, Samuel F. Hatcher Jr., Andy Hunter, and Bradley P. Scheidler, all Republicans.
Clay Twp. Board
Ann M. Stagge (D), Republicans Kelli Koors and Jerry Wiseman.
Clinton Twp. Board
Republicans Stanley Schoettmer, Brian C. Schwering, and Linda Volk.
Fugit Twp. Board
Republicans Dean Bennett and Bart P. Metz.
Jackson Twp. Board
Republicans John L. (Jack) Emly, Steve Fortner, and Troy Hill.
Sandcreek Twp. Board
Democrats Greg Allen, Dennis Cox, and Gail Snyder.
Washington Twp. Board
Tim England (D), Republicans Randy Hoeing, Tim Kane, Angie Morrow, and James G. Stewart.
St. Paul Council
Theo M. (Mike) Clark (R).
There are also several persons running to be a convention delegate for both the Democratic and Republican parties. For their names contact the Decatur County Clerk’s office at (812) 663-8223.
