GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Election Board recently certified the list of candidates that will appear on local ballots for the May 3 Primary Election.

US Senate

Thomas M. McDermott Jr. (D) hopes to unseat incumbent Todd Young (R).

US Rep.

Several people are running for this office including Isak Asare, D. Liam Dorris and Matthew Fyfe, all Democrats, and Republicans Jim Baker, Stu Barnes-Israel, J. Michael Davisson, Dan Heiwig, Erin Houchin, D. Eric Schansberg, Mike Sodrel, Bill J. Thomas and Brian Tibbs.

State Rep. 55

Republicans John R. Moton, Lindsay Patterson, Curtis M. Ward, and David Welsh.

State Rep. 67

Randy Frye (R).

State Rep. 73

Republicans Bob Carmony, Edward K. Comstock II, and Jennifer Meltzer.

Prosecutor

Nathan W. Harter IV (R).

Clerk

Republicans Janet (Templeton) Howell and Anna (Wenning) Rayner.

Recorder

Dottie Moore Robbins (R).

Sheriff

Republicans William B. Meyerrose and John C. Organist.

Coroner

Charity Ann Banks (R).

Assessor

Dorene Greiwe (R).

Commissioner 2

Republicans David Wayne Gray Jr., David Neuman, Jeremy R. Pasel, and Michael Quinlan.

Council 1

Kenny Hooten (R).

Council 2

Danny Peters (R).

Council 3

Deanna L. Burkart (R).

Council 4

Ashley Emsweller Hungate and Richard Mays, both Republicans.

Adams Trustee

Rachel Connall Adams, Somer K. Welsh-Hart, and Charity Wilder, all Republicans.

Clay Trustee

David R. Israel (R).

Clinton Trustee

Ronnie Bruner and Barb Lecher, both Republicans.

Fugit Trustee

James Geis (R).

Jackson Trustee

Brenda M. Shireman (R).

Marion Trustee

Elizabeth A. Fry (R).

Saltcreek Trustee

Fred A. Krieger (R).

Sandcreek Trustee

Dan Wenning (R).

Washington Trustee

Christopher Ramey (D), and Republicans Gracie Maxwell, Candee Redelman, and Beverly Rivera.

Adams Twp. Board

Roger A. DuMond, Rick Eckert, Ken Ewing, Bethany Fellows, Samuel F. Hatcher Jr., Andy Hunter, and Bradley P. Scheidler, all Republicans.

Clay Twp. Board

Ann M. Stagge (D), Republicans Kelli Koors and Jerry Wiseman.

Clinton Twp. Board

Republicans Stanley Schoettmer, Brian C. Schwering, and Linda Volk.

Fugit Twp. Board

Republicans Dean Bennett and Bart P. Metz.

Jackson Twp. Board

Republicans John L. (Jack) Emly, Steve Fortner, and Troy Hill.

Sandcreek Twp. Board

Democrats Greg Allen, Dennis Cox, and Gail Snyder.

Washington Twp. Board

Tim England (D), Republicans Randy Hoeing, Tim Kane, Angie Morrow, and James G. Stewart.

St. Paul Council

Theo M. (Mike) Clark (R).

There are also several persons running to be a convention delegate for both the Democratic and Republican parties. For their names contact the Decatur County Clerk’s office at (812) 663-8223.

Kevin Green: kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you