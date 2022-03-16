RUSHVILLE - The 35th Annual Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club 4th of July Car Show is set for Monday, July 4, at North Veterans Memorial Park in Rushville. The event is scheduled for rain or shine.
Registration opens at 8 a.m. with awards to be announced and handed out at 3 pm. The fee is $15. Last year, the event brought 215 entries to the show.
The 3 p.m. awards ceremony will be presented for Top 25, Longest Distance Traveled, Most Club Participation, Mayor’s Choice, President’s Choice and Best of Show.
There will be food and drinks, DJ, door prizes and fun for the entire family. Proceeds benefit Rush County youth programs.
For more information, contact Chuck Kemker at (317) 752-2073, e-mail RushvilleBreakfastOptimists@gmail.com or check the Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club Facebook page.
-Information provided.
