SHELBYVILLE – Long-time community leader Bob Carmony recently filed to run for State Representative District 73 at the Indiana Statehouse.
District 73 includes portions of Bartholomew, Decatur, Jennings and Shelby counties.
“I’ve devoted my life to serving Shelby County and this part of the state,” Carmony said. “I went to high school in Shelbyville and attended college nearby. I’ve worked for local businesses both big and small – from our family farm to self-owned companies to firms with a national reputation. I served as a Shelby County Councilman for 12 years and am past council president. I continue to volunteer at my church and with service organizations representing a wide variety of causes.”
Carmony’s gained work experience on the Carmony Family Farm, at Hillenbrand Industries/Batesville Casket, as manager of the Carmony Ewing Funeral Home, owner of Carmony Communications, and Director of Marketing at Major Health Partners. He currently serves as Director of Business Development at Runnebohm Construction.
Carmony is Parrish Council President at Saint Joseph Catholic Church. He is also Past President of MainStreet Shelbyville and on the Advisory Boards of both Flat Rock River YMCA Camp and Shelby Senior Services.
He has served the Shelby Arts Council, Shelby County Cancer Association, Shelby County Christian Men’s Ministry, and Shelby County Sheriff’s Merit Board.
Carmony emphasizes that being a lifelong Republican qualifies him to be a trusted conservative voice at the Statehouse.
“Our community’s issues are my issues. Low taxes. The rights of the unborn. Gun ownership rights. Protecting our local government from state and federal overreach,” Carmony said. “I support a pro-business agenda, with a special emphasis on promoting small family-owned-and-operated businesses, manufacturing jobs and agri-business. And I’m wholeheartedly committed to fully funding and providing for our law enforcement officers, so that we can feel safe at home.”
Carmony and his wife Robin have been married for over 16 years and live in Shelbyville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.