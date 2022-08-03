GREENSBURG - Next in the ongoing Jerry Williams Bicentennial Concert Series is the appearance of the noted Carnegie Quartet at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 14, at the Rebekah Park Amphitheater.
The quartet is comprised of violinists Tim Baker and Jane Halliday, violist Jan Pellant and cellists Patrick Binford.
Baker received both his B.M. and M.M. from the Julliard School of Music. He has taken top prizes at the VII International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow and the J.S. Bach International Solo Violin Competition, and has been a soloist with major symphony orchestras such as the Moscow Philharmonic, Boston Pops, and the National Symphony Orchestra.
Halliday is a versatile musician with extensive performance experience in a variety of musical genres. She has a B.A. in English from Smith College, and a B.M. in Music Performance and an M.A. in Humanities and Civic Leadership, both from the University of Louisville. She currently teaches violin and ensembles at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky.
Pellant is not only an exceptional instrumentalist, he's also a much sought-after conductor. A native of the Czech Republic, he began his musical studies at the Prague Academy of the Performing Arts. He then earned degrees from the Prague Conservatory and Carnegie Mellon University, and currently is working towards his Doctor of Musical Arts in orchestra conducting at the University of Kentucky.
A native of Lexington, Kentucky, Binford received both his B.M. and M.M. degrees from the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University. He began his career working in Canada as the principal cellist of the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra in the mid '80s. He also toured the world and recorded extensively with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra. During his tenure with that orchestra, he served as the associate principal cellist and later was made acting principal cellist.
The free concert will include the music of the Beatles, Gershwin tunes, Cole Porter, Disney, Broadway, and songs from "West Side Story."
"There will also be a few classical favorites such as Pachilbel's Canon in D and a few classic rock songs from the '70's," Bicentennial Coordinator John Pratt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.