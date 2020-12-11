CARTHAGE - I started my last article by saying that COVID is changing the way we think about a lot of things, including how we prepare for this gift giving season. Let's make it a holiday to remember with new traditions like shopping local!
The last article reminded shoppers of Larry’s Saw Shop and Marie’s Variety Shop. Over the past nine months we have all watched small businesses struggle to survive. Today I will be highlighting two more small businesses in Carthage that are struggling to not only survive, but prosper in these uncertain times.
If you live near Carthage, you might be familiar with two of our newest businesses, The Marick Event Center/Wedding Venue located at 300 3rd Street (formerly the Fletcher Methodist Church) and Todd’s Great Outdoors located at 2 S. Main Street. Rick and Mary Shannon, owners of the MEC (Marick Event Center) and Mindi Grant, owner of Todd’s Great Outdoors all moved to the area around five years ago. These Indianapolis transplants immediately decided to make Carthage their forever homes and became active members of the community. They were all determined to bring some type of business to the town that would be well received and hopefully beneficial to the community.
Grant bought an empty building on the corner of Main and Mill Street. The first business she ran for two years was The Some New-Some Old Consignment Shop. (The building she bought was originally the Newsome Building.) During that time, she realized that any sporting goods items that came into the shop were the first to sell.
Two years ago, she made the decision to reorganize the store, change the inventory, and reopen as Todd’s Great Outdoors, named for her son. The shop has grown bit by bit over the past two years mostly due to Grant’s hard work, customer service, and sheer determination to make her store a success. Until March, the store is open by appointment only.
Grant does a great job of posting updates on the store Facebook page. The following is an example of one of her posts: ”Everyone who has been patiently waiting for more minnows, other live baits, poles, and special bobbers, it ALL came in! Our live bait this week includes night crawlers, red wiggles, bee moth, and small minnows. Frozen bait in stock includes whole skipjack, shrimp, and chicken livers. We also have artificial bait, doughs, and freeze-dried bait. If you are not a fisherman, we also carry hunting, sports, camping, toys, Christmas decor, grilling, and much more. As always, thank you, for your dedication and support. Todd's Great Outdoors LLC 317-967-5153.”
If you are looking for ANYTHING outdoorsy for a gift this Christmas that Grant doesn’t have, she will order it for you at the best prices possible! This is one small business that puts customer satisfaction at the top of their list!
The MEC was bought by the Shannon’s a year ago last July and transformed into a wedding venue/event center that opened in Oct. 2019. Unfortunately, quite a few of the 2020 bookings had to be cancelled due to COVID. The MEC has been able to have a few events such as a mystery dinner, FOC (Future of Carthage) meetings, a birthday party, two weddings, a memorial service, a Gospel concert, and quite a few Friday night open jams sessions.
December the 19th, the MEC is partnering with the Carthage Community Church to bring a free event to Carthage from 2 to 5 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be the center's special guests.
Local photographer, Ashley Davis will be taking socially distanced pictures of the children visiting Santa for a canned goods donation. The reception area will house a small Christmas Bazaar and a selection of free coats from the church.
The hope is that 2021 brings more events and weddings to this very reasonably priced venue. Check out all the MEC has to offer by typing in Marickeventcenter.com or like the Marick Event Center Facebook page for all upcoming events!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.