The annual Queen’s contest was held July 23 at the Marick Event Center. Approximately 60 people were on hand to be part of the festivities.
The following eight lovely women were nominated for this honor: Pat Armstrong, Rita Guhr, Ruthie May, Judy Muir, Judy Nigh, Anna Marie Pitts, Ra Jean Pitts and Rita Richmond. Each contestant was nominated by a friend or family member who wrote an essay explaining why their candidate deserved to be crowned the Carthage Queen for 2022.
The judges certainly had a daunting task in picking a winner, as all of the ladies are amazing. Each nominee was introduced, then the author of each nominating essay read what they had submitted. In case you were wondering, yes there were tears. The essays were so genuine and heartfelt! It was truly heartwarming and created a special moment for everyone in attendance.
The ladies were then individually interviewed. Questions such as What would your dream for Carthage be?, What are your hobbies and interests?, and What animal do you think you are most like? were fielded by the ladies. The most unique answers to the animal were a kangaroo and a possum!
The one question that all the ladies answered similarly was What would you tell someone to encourage them to move to Carthage. Everyone agreed that the town was filled with good people who were always willing to help their neighbor. They all talked about feeling safe here and the sense of community they felt. The slow but consistent town improvement and growth was also mentioned as a big plus.
After the interviews, the judges were charged with the task of determining a new queen while the rest of those in attendance tried to guess who would win, visited with friends, and feasted on delicious cookies supplied by the FOC members. Once the judges returned, everyone took their seats and waited for the announcement.
Ms. Anna Marie Pitts was then announced as the new Queen of Carthage. Claire Mercer, the 2021 Carthage Queen, then removed her crown and placed it on Anna, officially starting the new queen’s reign.
In other Carthage news
Please remember Gospel Jams are held at the Community Center the first and third Thursday of the month, and Open Jams are held at the Marick Event Center the second and fourth Thursdays of the month from 6 to 8 p.m. Please come support these activities.
This week’s Open Jam will be serving BBQ, homemade mac and cheese, and other sides for a freewill donation.
If that’s not enough, don’t forget to mark your calendars for the July 30 event sponsored by the Kids of Carthage. Start your day at 7:30 a.m. by attending the Lions Club’s delicious breakfast. The proceeds from the breakfast will go for refurbishing the four entry signs that welcome visitors and residents to Carthage.
Anything you can do to help make this breakfast fundraiser and ride a success will be truly appreciated. The day will end with a free concert featuring our own Dusty Miller and his band. You do not want to miss this.
All benefits will go to the Kids of Carthage and to improve our beautiful town. A detailed flyer can be found on the “Kids of Carthage’’ Facebook page.
