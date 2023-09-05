CARTHAGE - Mark your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 9! You don’t want to miss this year's Carthage Freedom Festival sponsored by Future of Carthage.
The theme this year is “We Salute Those Who Serve.” Mark Rozzell will serve as the Grand Marshall and Pat Armstrong will serve as this year's Festival Queen.
Festivities will start at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast at the Community Center (served until 10:30 a.m.).
Saturday
7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Silent auction at the Community Center.
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Arts & Crafts vendors/food vendors (call Jen at 765-635-7818 for vendor space).
Winning cell phone photos displayed at library all day. This event is sponsored by Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC.
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: New! Tactical skills course at the park. $5 participation fee: Day’s top score wins $50. (For adults and kids 12 to 17. Parents must sign a release form.)
11 a.m.: Walking Tacos at the Community Center. Proceeds support the Henry Henley Library.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Kids Korner on the library lawn. Free inflatables. Ages 5 to 18.
Noon to 1 p.m.: Riley Wranglers Square Dance Club performs on Main Street, under the flasher light.
1 p.m.: Freedom parade honoring our veterans. All veterans are invited to participate; decorate your own vehicle or ride our float. Also there will be a float decorating contest with cash prizes. The categories are: Most Unique, Most Patriotic, Best Use of Theme. Participants are asked to line up at noon at the fire department. Any questions can be directed to Pat Armstrong at 317-702-1038.
2 p.m.: Immediately after parade, cake walk downtown. $1 participation fee.
Time to eat again! Loaded baked potatoes topped with pulled pork and fixin’s at the Community Center; sponsored by the Future of Carthage.
3 to 5 p.m.: Live entertainment on downtown stage by the big tent featuring Maribeth Wooldridge at 4:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs!
4 p.m.: Calls to silent auction winners will begin. Pick-up starts at 4:30 p.m. Silent auction winners must pick up purchases Saturday!
5 to 6:30 p.m.: Rob Winters performs songs by Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band on the downtown stage.
7 p.m.: Free concert with 45RPM by the big tent. Bring your lawn chairs.
Sunday
10 a.m.: Community worship service downtown under the big tent. Everyone is welcome.
