CARTHAGE - This week I had the pleasure of interviewing Knightstown resident John Davis, the new Police Chief of Carthage.
Davis brings years of experience and expertise in many areas of law enforcement to his new position as Chief. Former Police Chief Danny Baker first met Davis when working a drug case with the Knightstown PD. As their working relationship progressed, Baker took note of Davis’s professional attitude as well as his understanding of the law and how it needed to be carried out.
Baker knew his long career of serving the residents of Rush County and in particularly Carthage was winding down and the town would need a strong leader to help remedy issues that has plagued the town in recent years. Baker suggested to the town board that Davis would be an excellent candidate for the next police chief. The board concurred that Davis was the right man for the job and he was sworn in about a month ago.
Davis did not have an easy go of it as a youth. He and his younger sister spent their formative years growing up in an orphanage in Anderson.
The son of an addict, Davis can relate to those who often feel the chips are stacked against them, yet his message to them is simple, "You don’t have to follow others footsteps. You have the power to choose your own path."
Davis is embracing his new job with that same tenacity and determination that has brought him success in a career that he has wanted all of his life. Davis knows what the board expects of him and is working hard to make that happen.
Some minor changes he will be enforcing will not be popular, but they will be in accordance with the ordinances of the town. More importantly, he will be focusing on curtailing the types of crimes that will destroy our town if not stopped.
If you suspect there is any illegal activity in your neighborhood or you see something that you know isn’t right, please call the Rush County Dispatcher at 765-932-2931 and report it. It will take all of us to make the positive changes our town needs to once again become a destination that people want to move their families to and start businesses in.
Davis is setting plans in motion to help facilitate our town regaining it’s once stellar reputation.
Currently, he is our only paid officer. He is looking for individuals interested in becoming volunteer officers with the end goal being able to have an officer on duty seven days a week 24 hours a day. If this is something that may interest you, qualifications can be found on the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy website while applications can be picked up at the Carthage Town Hall.
The Marick Event Center, located at 300 E 3rd Street in Carthage, is hosting a welcoming reception for our new police chief at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2. Please mark your calendars and come show Chief Davis that the town is behind him 100% and glad he is here.
