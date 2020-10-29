CARTHAGE - Since moving to Carthage five years ago, one thing has become very clear, the residents of this town love Halloween! Many claim that it is by far their favorite holiday of the year. Life time residents will tell you Halloween has always been a popular holiday here, but the amount of outdoor decorations have exploded in the past 10 to 15 years. The last week in September decorations start appearing. By the first week in October, houses have ghosts hanging from their trees, gravestones replacing flowers in flower beds, lights of orange and purple are hung, and inflatables prominently stand in yards. Main Street is a festive site!
In the 50’s, “city kids” and “country kids” alike would join their friends for Trick or Treating in town. Safety was never an issue and fun was had by all. It was not uncommon to see a group of children as young as 10 going door to door without adult supervision. It was a time when everyone watched out for one another. There was no need for tricks, because everyone’s porch lights were on and they were ready to hand out treats. Once the children were finished knocking on as many doors as possible and safely home in bed, their parents would inspect the loot collected, but only to put a few choice pieces of candy back for themselves. Those children have grown and now have children and grandchildren of their own. Many of those former Trick or Treaters have moved to surrounding areas but still come to town with their children to participate in this time honored tradition. Yes, times have changed and now most parents walk with their children to supervise the collection of sugary loot. One might see mom, dad, and the kids all dressed in themed costumes. Last year I saw all of the cast of both The Wizard of Oz and Frozen in our little town. Parents still, and always will, inspect candy when they get home. The art of checking it and stashing some away for themselves is also a time honored tradition!
Per the Town of Carthage website: There have been many questions regarding Halloween Trick-or-Treat times this year, with the extension of the mask mandate, your Town Board only sees it fair to leave it 100% up to the citizens of the town. If you want to Trick-or-Treat on Halloween then by all means do so. If you want to pass out candy, turn your porch light on and pass out candy! If you do not want to pass out candy or have Trick-or-Treaters, please leave your porch light off. Be safe, be respectful, be kind and above all....be happy! Have a Great Halloween. The Henry Henley Library located at 102 N Main Street will also be handing out treats. Little ones will simply need to say “trick or treat” while teens will be asked to entertain Director Reynolds with a joke, song, dance, or trick in order to be rewarded with a treat! In addition, the Carthage Community Church will be hosting Trunk or Treat Oct. 31st form 6 to 8 p.m. The church is located at 511 E 2nd St., Carthage IN 46115.
I would be remiss if I did not mention in this Halloween article that Carthage has it’s very own ghost hunter! Local resident, Joe Whitfield, became interested in the paranormal at the age of 16. Now in his 60’s he still actively pursues and documents paranormal activity in and around Southeastern Indiana. He and Matt Mckinley have published a very informative book about their investigations, perceptions, and urban legends. Many locals have experienced unexplained ghostly happenings in Carthage. Local legend is that several of the old buildings downtown have visitors that appear only as a blur of white that one might catch with their peripheral vision. They are residents who can not be seen, but cause minor mischief, and inspire intrigue in the paranormal for many of us.
Whether it is outdoor decorations, lots of candy, or the possibility of a ghostly encounter that interests you, come to Carthage from 6 to 8 p.m. on the 31st for a spirited time!
