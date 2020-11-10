CARTHAGE – Veteran’s Day is celebrated on November 11th every year. As a nation we take time out to reflect on the importance of the sacrifice veterans have made for our freedom over the course of history, but cold hard facts do not really tell our veterans and their family’s stories. If you have not lived that story, you do not fully understand the price that has been paid by so many men and women to assure America stays free and safe from threat.
According to Veterans Affairs’ 2016 population model estimate there were around 20.4 million U.S. veterans in 2016, according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs, representing less than 10% of the total U.S. adult population. Gulf War-era veterans now account for the largest share of all U.S. veterans, surpassing Vietnam-era veterans in 2016, As of last year, there were 6.8 million American veterans who served during the Vietnam era and 7.1 million who served in the Gulf War era, which spans from August 1990 through the present. (Some veterans served through both eras.)
There were also around 771,000 World War II veterans and 1.6 million who served during the Korean conflict, the VA estimates. About three-quarters (77%) of veterans in 2016 served during wartime and 23% only served during peacetime. The share of the U.S. population with military experience is declining. In 2016, 7% of U.S. adults were veterans, down from 18% in 1980, according to the Census Bureau. I know, a lot of facts. Sometimes we can lose the point of a story with too many facts.
During the Vietnam War era, between 1964 and 1973, the U.S. military drafted 2.2 million American men out of an eligible pool of 27 million. Since at that time the system of compulsory enlistment caused many young American men to volunteer for the armed forces in order to have more of a choice of which division in the military they would serve. While Carthage has sent off and welcomed home many soldiers I would like to share (at least in part) a story of 11 young men from the town of Carthage who graduated in 1966.That year the graduating class of Carthage High school consisted of 37 graduates, 13 girls and 24 boys.
That summer the town of Carthage said goodbye to 11 young men as they left to serve their country by choice or chance. The security of a small-town living, innocent shenanigans with lifelong friends, the security of home, and ideas of a world that they had always known would soon become a distant memory. Many of those young men had not been outside of Rush County in their lives.
One joined the Air Force, five went to the Army, three were in the Navy , and two enlisted in the Marine Corp. They said goodbye to friends and family and ventured into the unknown. They went through basic and tech training then were sent over eight thousand miles from their homeland to fight in a war, not knowing if they would return. Boys becoming men. They will tell you that they felt a true brotherhood with those they served with that has never been forgotten. They feel a sense of pride to have been given the opportunity to serve that fills their hearts with pride to this day. Only one of those young men, Mike Geise, did not return. He was gone, but never forgotten. In July of 2019 The Wall That Heals, a traveling three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial arrived in Greenfield. Ten of Mike’s classmates went together to pay respects to the only one of their class who paid the ultimate price for his country.
Carthage has sent soldiers into every war. On Veterans Day and every day, we celebrate them, their service, and their sacrifice. We will never know to what extent their actions and sacrifices cost them mentally and physically. We will only know that they made them unselfishly for their country. We do know that when it comes to what price they paid for us, all gave some and some gave all. Carthage wants all of our vets to know how proud we are of them and how thankful we are for their service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.