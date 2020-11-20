CARTHAGE - Longtime Carthage resident Kevin P. ("Durb") Durbin, 64, passed away Nov. 14 at his residence. Kevin was born in Taylorville, Ill., on Aug. 23, 1956, graduated Taylorville (IL) High School in 1974 and then entered the US Army. He was a rough and tumble type kid who knew no fear, so serving as a Ranger seemed like a perfect fit. He served in both the United States and Germany. He was awarded the NDM, GCM and Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Marksman Badge. He retired as a machine maintenance technician at Stanley Black & Decker Greenfield, where he retired in 2018. He was a proud member of the American Legion and was past president of the Rush County Muskrats.
The above really doesn’t tell you much about why Durb’s passing has left a hole in the hearts of so many of his friends and family. When I asked his friends to tell me about him the comments were the same, he was just a really good guy, he was kind and generous, he always had a hug or smile for all who crossed his path. Durb was a cancer survivor who also had three heart attacks, but he did not let any of that stop him. Anytime a friend asked how he was doing, the answer was always “good.” He loved riding his Harley, fishing, and his newest hobby race cars. He was also like family to many of the people around Carthage.
The fact that Durb loved kids was also mentioned by more than one person I talked to. He demonstrated this many times with the kids in Carthage. Due to COVID restricting, birthday celebrations, birthday parades have become popular. If there was a birthday parade, Durb was there with a bag of treats for the honoree! Knowing how children love fireworks, if he was attending a party on the 4th, he would always have extra fireworks to contribute to the kids delight. About a year ago, a child was relocated to our community rather suddenly. There was not much time to prepare for him or squeeze one more person’s gifts into the Christmas budget. Once Durb heard about the family’s circumstances, he showed up with $100 and said that he hoped that would help. Of course it did, but that simple act of kindness meant more than the money ever would! All the kids in the family were able to have the Christmas the parents had hoped for because of Durbs kindness.
Besides his love for children Durb was known for being a good friend. He was the type of guy who might just stop by to check on you and to say hi. He was happy to sit on the porch for a while, and enjoy the feeling of being outside visiting with good friends. I would be in serious trouble by many if I did not mention that Durb made the best gumbo you ever tasted!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.